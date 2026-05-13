Deadly Storm Hits Uttar Pradesh: Torrential Rain Leave 31 Dead and Widespread Destruction

A catastrophic storm accompanied by torrential rain tore through several districts of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, claiming at least 31 lives and leaving a trail of devastation. The severe weather system hammered Fatehpur, Bhadohi, Budaun, Prayagraj, and Sonbhadra, causing extensive damage to homes, agriculture, and essential infrastructure.

Fatalities Reported Across Multiple Districts

Local authorities have begun confirming the scale of the tragedy. Official reports indicate nine deaths in Fatehpur, six in Bhadohi, five in Budaun, and one in Sonbhadra. In addition to the loss of life, the storm left dozens injured and decimated trees and power lines, plunging many areas into darkness.

In Bhadohi, the ferocity of the winds uprooted massive trees and electricity poles, collapsing houses in several neighborhoods. The destruction of communication networks has significantly hindered rescue missions.

Additional District Magistrate Kunwar Virendra Kumar Maurya stated that teams consisting of sub-divisional magistrates, police, and revenue officials are currently on the ground across three tehsils to evaluate the damage.

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"So far, we have received information on six deaths, but the number may rise," Maurya noted, adding that final casualty figures will only be confirmed once detailed field reports are processed.

Severe Impact in Fatehpur and Budaun

Fatehpur emerged as one of the hardest-hit regions, with nine confirmed deaths and 16 injuries. Additional District Magistrate Avinash Tripathi detailed the tragedies:

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"Eight persons, including five women, were killed in Khaga tehsil; in Sadar tehsil, one woman was killed due to a house wall collapse. A total of nine deaths have been reported in storm-related incidents, while 16 people were injured."

Budaun also suffered heavy losses, where five people, including two young girls, lost their lives during the dust-laden gale.

Tragic House Collapses and Falling Trees

The human cost of the storm was felt deeply in the villages. In Siddhpur Kaitholi, 10-year-old Mausami and 9-year-old Rajni died when a mud wall collapsed on them while they were seeking shelter in a hut. Two women with them, Kallo and Neha, sustained serious injuries.

Other fatalities in the region included:

Laxmi (40): Killed in Tark Paroli when a tree crushed a tubewell room.

Yogesh (32): A truck driver killed on Bilsi Road when a eucalyptus tree fell on his cabin.

Anshul Sharma (22): Struck by a falling tree while delivering food to his father.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Hridesh Kumar Kataria confirmed these five deaths occurred within the Bisoli and Faizganj Behta jurisdictions. Meanwhile, in Sonbhadra, 38-year-old Madhav Singh was killed by a falling tree while stopping for cover.

Heavy Toll in Prayagraj

Prayagraj reported a staggering toll, with over 17 fatalities linked to the storm. The deaths were spread across the district: seven in Handia, four in Phulpur, three in Soraon, two in Meja, and one in Sadar. The victims include eight men, five women, and four children.