Deal Must Work for Both: Jaishankar Flags Mutual Benefit as Core of India-US Trade Talks

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Wednesday said that any ongoing trade discussions with the United States must result in a mutually beneficial outcome, stressing that negotiations remain complex and incomplete.

“Any trade deal has to be mutually beneficial; it has to work for both countries. That would be our expectation from the trade deal,” Jaishankar told news agency ANI. He added, “These are complicated negotiations. Nothing is decided till everything is. Until that is done, any judgment on it would be premature.”

The comments come just ahead of Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal’s second visit to the US this year, scheduled for May 17, signaling intensified diplomatic efforts to resolve pending trade issues and lay the groundwork for a Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA).

Goyal’s previous visit was in February during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s high-profile state visit to Washington. Both nations then agreed to target the first phase of a trade pact by fall 2025.

Trump Tariffs in Focus as Talks Resume

The upcoming negotiations are particularly crucial as India seeks redressal on the recent 26% tariff hikes imposed by the Trump administration on Indian exports. Indian officials are expected to push for greater market access, tariff reductions, and fair treatment under WTO rules.

Accompanying Goyal will be India’s Chief Negotiator Rajesh Agrawal and other senior officials. The delegation will also engage in WTO-related discussions, looking to coordinate global trade strategies with US counterparts.

India views the United States as its largest trading partner and aims to significantly expand the relationship. The current bilateral trade volume stands at around \$190 billion, and New Delhi hopes to push that figure to \$500 billion by 2030.