Living near a celebrity or being a neighbour is one of the luckiest things, and more so if the celebrity is none other than the master blaster Sachin Tendulkar. But what if you face regular disturbances due to the construction? This is the reality faced by one unfortunate neighbour residing near Sachin Tendulkar's abode in Bandra. Fed up with the ceaseless racket emanating from a cement mixer stationed outside the cricket legend's residence, they decided to take their plea for tranquillity to the public, resorting to social media to voice their concerns.

Dilip D'Souza, the neighbor in question, aired his frustrations via a post on 'X', directed at Tendulkar himself: "Dear @sachin_rt, it’s nearly 9pm and the cement mixer that’s been outside your Bandra home all day making a loud noise is still there, still making a loud noise. Please could you ask the people working on your home to stick to reasonable hours? Thank you so much."

Check out the post:

Dear @sachin_rt, it's nearly 9pm and the cement mixer that's been outside your Bandra home all day making a loud noise is still there, still making a loud noise.

Please could you ask the people working on your home to stick to reasonable hours? Thank you so much. — Dilip D'Souza (@DeathEndsFun)

Unsurprisingly, D'Souza's post quickly gained traction, sparking a flurry of reactions from netizens. Some questioned the approach of airing private grievances on a public platform. One commenter mused, "You could have called the authorities & gone about it the right way. Instead, you want publicity here." Another echoed this sentiment, stating, "Bros need reach not to be a solution," while a third exclaimed, "When you have to resort to Twitter to ask your neighbor." The fourth commenter pointed out the legal permissions for construction activities, stating, "Also, building construction activity has permission till 10pm by BMC."

In the midst of the debate, humor and a touch of envy found their way into the conversation. "Ohh wow u are sachin neighbor," teased one individual, while another jested, "Bas itna amir banna he" (Just want to be that rich).

Despite the buzz generated by the post, Sachin Tendulkar himself has yet to respond, leaving fans to speculate on what course of action, if any, he may take regarding the noise disturbance.

