'Death Was Right In Front of Us': Survivors of Jabalpur Boat Tragedy Recount Horror; Toll Rises To 11

Jabalpur: A boat cruise accident at the Bargi Dam turned moments of joy into tragedy, leaving several families devastated. What began as a leisure outing quickly became a life-and-death situation as passengers struggled to survive.

Several families lost their loved ones in the incident; some lost spouses, others their children, while siblings were separated forever. Amid the tragedy, a story of survival and resilience also emerged. The Verma family managed to escape the situation safely.

Advocate Roshan Anand Verma, head of the family, said the situation was extremely frightening, with death seeming imminent for many on board. "The cruise was trapped in strong waves. There was chaos for nearly half an hour. Chairs, tables, and people were falling over each other. Women and children were terrified," he said.

Despite the panic, the family acted quickly. "We first gathered life jackets and ensured everyone wore them one by one. If we hadn't done that, perhaps no one would have survived," Verma said.

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He added that water had started entering the cruise, and one section had already broken. "Death was right in front of us, but we did not give up. We moved towards the shore with an 11-year-old child. Somehow, we found support and managed to climb to safety," he said.

Verma alleged that both the administration and the cruise staff failed during the emergency. "There were no proper instructions from the crew, nor was help provided on time. If a rescue boat had arrived immediately, every passenger could have been saved," he claimed.

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He further alleged that the cruise was operated despite weather warnings. "This is clear negligence. Profit was prioritised over passenger safety," Verma said.

Following the incident, the government has announced compensation for the families of the deceased and the suspension of officials held responsible. However, questions remain over accountability in the matter. Verma also demanded stricter action, stating that the Tourism Minister should be removed.

In another account from survivors of the Bargi Dam cruise accident continues to emerge, many are pointing not only to the tragedy itself but also to alleged lapses in the response system. Among them is Savita Verma, who has raised concerns over the handling of patients at a hospital after the incident.

Savita Verma, a native of Varanasi, had returned to India from Israel just weeks before the accident after working there for 16 years. "I had not been able to take leave for the past seven years. I returned to spend time with my family," she said.

She had travelled to Jabalpur with her family to celebrate her niece's birthday. "We had gone there to spend quality time and celebrate. No one imagined something like this could happen. Everyone was enjoying, and in a moment, everything changed," she said.

Recalling the aftermath of the incident, Verma said she and her family members were taken to a hospital by ambulance, but found the situation chaotic. "Around 50 people were only asking for names and addresses, but there was no one to provide help. We kept asking about our family members, but no information was given," she alleged.

She also questioned the hospital's functioning, claiming that despite limited treatment, they were handed a bill of Rs 4,700. "Our phones were switched off, and there was no online payment facility. Still, we were first given the bill. One person received four stitches, others were given injections, but no proper medication was provided," she said.

Verma added that she had to call her brother in Varanasi to arrange payment. "Only after that was the bill cleared," she said. Bodies of two children have been recovered during an ongoing search operation in Jabalpur, officials said on Saturday. The death toll has risen to 11 with the recovery of two bodies.

Toll rises to 11

Bodies of two children have been recovered during an ongoing search operation in Jabalpur, officials said on Saturday. The death toll has risen to 11 with the recovery of two bodies.

Search operations in the area are still underway, and further details are awaited.