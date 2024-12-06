Deep State, George Soros And Chinese Anthem: BJP Trolls Rahul Gandhi with Mock Playlist

New Delhi: As music streaming platforms begin sharing users' most-listened-to tracks of 2024, the Bharatiya Janata Party ( BJP ) mocked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi by compiling a list of songs, dubbing them as the ‘Tunes of Betrayal and Lies’.

Sharing a post on the social media platform Instagram, the BJP playfully mentioned that Rahul Gandhi’s top 5 favourite artists were Deep State, George Soros, Xi Jin Ping, Sam Pitroda, and Jairam Ramesh.

‘Deep State, Soros, Pitroda…’

The party further mentioned that his favourite songs in 2024 were the Chinese National Anthem, Jalebi Bai, Papa Kehte Hai, and Chori Chori Chupke Chupke.

Shortly after the post went viral, social media users started praising BJP for the ‘innovative’ content with one user stating ‘hats off to the content writer’. Another stated that Jairam Ramesh could not even become a top artist in Rahul Gandhi's top playlist.