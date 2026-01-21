Updated 21 January 2026 at 14:38 IST
'Deepfake Video Alert': India Calls Out Pak Propaganda Accounts Over Doctored Video of Army Chief on Op Sindoor
A video shared by PIB Fact Check shows that deepfake technology has been used to alter Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi's speech. The fake video shows Gen Dwivedi claiming that it will take India at least 50 years to reach the same technology that Pakistan & China have used in Operation Sindoor.
India has once again exposed Pakistan propaganda accounts for sharing a digitally manipulated video of Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi to mislead the public.
A video shared by the Press Information Bureau's Fact Check unit shows that deepfake technology has been used to alter General Dwivedi's speech.
In a post accompanying the video, PIB Fact Check wrote, "Pakistani propaganda accounts are sharing a digitally manipulated video of the Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi, making false claims that it will take us at least 50 years to reach the same technology that Pakistan and China have used in Operation Sindoor...Beware! This is an #AI-generated deepfake video shared to mislead the public. General Upendra Dwivedi has made NO such statement."
The PIB Fact Check shared the screenshots of the social media accounts carrying the fake video of General Dwivedi and also provided the link for the original video: https://x.com/ANI/status/2011705848108892448?s=20
The PIB Fact Check further urged users to report such dubious content and provided a contact number and email id for it.
"If you come across such dubious content, please report it immediately at-
+91 8799711259
factcheck@pib.gov.in," the PIB Fact Check stated.
Pakistani propaganda accounts have always indulged in mischief to spread false news about India that suits their own agenda of tarnishing the image of the country. The Indian government's PIB Fact Check remains committed to busting such false and malicious information circulated by such propaganda accounts.
Published By : Ankita Paul
Published On: 21 January 2026 at 14:38 IST