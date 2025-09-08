'Deeply Disappointed By Your Behaviour': Kumaraswamy Accuses Kharge For Insulting Farmer

Bengaluru: Union Minister and JDS leader HD Kumaraswamy on Monday strongly criticised Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, accusing him of displaying "arrogance and insensitivity" towards a farmer who had approached him with grievances.

In a social media post on X, Kumaraswamy expressed his "deep disappointment" over Kharge's reported comments, questioning his conduct towards farmers in distress. "Respected Mallikarjun Kharge, I was deeply disappointed by your behavior towards the farmers. From a senior leader, I certainly did not expect such conduct. If a farmer in distress cannot approach you and share his pain, then who else should he turn to? You are the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha and the President of the AICC. Yet, you completely forgot these responsibilities while speaking! This does not bring honor to you," Kumaraswamy posted on X.

Saying that the "display of arrogance" towards a farmer who came only to express his grief was "unnecessary," the Union Minister questioned the need for comparison between the farmer's loss and his. Kharge has reportedly compared the grieving farmer's losses to his own, saying, “Yours may have four acres affected, but mine has 40 acres ruined.”

The social media post reads, “That display of arrogance towards a farmer who came only to express his grief was unnecessary. You too may be a toor dal farmer, but how can there be any comparison between a person like you cultivating 40 acres and a poor farmer cultivating just one or two acres? You have the capacity to bear the loss. Shouldn't the farmer be given that same strength?” Kumaraswamy further said that Kharge's behaviour reflected the "traditional arrogance" and "ego" of the Congress party.