'Deeply Distressing': How PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi, Stalin Reacted To Virudhunagar Factory Fire Mishap

Virudhunagar: As the death toll from the firecracker factory fire tragedy kept mounting, several political leaders took to social media to express their grief and offer their condolences. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the mishap in Virudhunagar district of Tamil Nadu is deeply distressing. He extended his condolences to those who have lost their loved ones and prayed that the injured recover at the earliest.

"The mishap in Virudhunagar district of Tamil Nadu is deeply distressing. I extend my condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover at the earliest," PM Modi said on X.

President Droupadi Murmu said that that the incident has left her deeply distressed and extended her condolences to the bereaved families.

“The loss of lives in a tragic accident at a firecracker factory in Virudhunagar district, Tamil Nadu is deeply distressing. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. I wish the injured a speedy recovery,” she posted on X.

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Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi said that he is “deeply saddened” by the loss of lives in the firecracker factory.

“These were workers who left home in the morning to earn a living for their families. My thoughts are with the grieving families, and I wish a swift recovery to all those injured,” he wrote on X.

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Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin said, “The tragic news of the deaths of several people in the firecracker factory explosion that occurred in Kattanapatti, Virudhunagar district, causes immense sorrow. My deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives. I have requested the esteemed Ministers K.K.S.S.R. Ramachandran and Thangam Thennarasu to rush to the scene immediately to expedite and monitor the rescue operations and to offer solace to the affected families.”

“Upon learning of this, I have contacted the District Collector and instructed them to coordinate all necessary assistance,” he added.

Union Home Minister Amid Shah also offered his condolences. “I am deeply saddened by the tragic fire accident that occurred in Virudhachalam, Tamil Nadu. I convey my deepest condolences to the families of those who lost their lives, and my prayers for the swift recovery of those injured,” Shah said on X.

What Happened At Virudhunagar

At least 19 people were charred to death, and six injured in a blast at a firecracker factory in Virudhunagar, Tamil Nadu on Sunday. Reports indicate that Chief Minister MK Stalin has sent ministers to the spot to look over the firefighting efforts. The Fire and Rescue Department reportedly said that a massive explosion occurred at the firecracker factory.

According to a preliminary probe, the factory was operating in violation of regulations and was also functioning on Sunday, which is usually a designated rest day. Authorities are investigating the cause behind the accident; moreover four special teams have been constituted to find and arrest those who may be responsible.

Police said that the incident occurred at around 3 pm when nearly 50 employees were working at the DRO licensed unit. The blast may have originated in the front veranda area, where workers were reportedly working.

At least four rooms were reduced to rubble owing to the impact of the explosion; several adjacent structures were completely levelled.