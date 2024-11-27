'Deeply Disturbed': Pawan Kalyan Calls for Hindu Unity After Chinmoy Prabhu's Arrest in Bangladesh

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan has expressed deep concern over the condition of Hindus in Bangladesh following unrest triggered by the arrest of ISKCON leader Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari.

Taking to X, Kalyan said, “Let’s all unite together in condemning the detention of ISKCON Bangladesh Priest Chinmoy Krishna Das by Bangladesh police.”

Kalyan urged the Bangladesh government to stop atrocities against the Hindu community, adding that such incidents have increased after Sheikh Hasina ’s government lost power. The targeting of Hindus in the country has sparked global protests.

Highlighting India’s role in the formation of Bangladesh, Kalyan reminded the neighboring country of the sacrifices made by Indian soldiers during its liberation. “Indian Army blood was spilled, our resources were spent, and our jawans sacrificed their lives for Bangladesh's formation. We are deeply disturbed by the targeting of our Hindu brothers and sisters,” he said.

The unrest in Bangladesh erupted on Tuesday after Brahmachari, who faces sedition charges, was denied bail. This decision angered his supporters, leading to violent clashes in several areas.