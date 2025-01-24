Deeply Saddened, Says Rajnath On Explosion At Ordnance Factory In Maharashtra

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said he is "deeply saddened" over the explosion at an ordnance factory in Maharashtra's Bhandara in which eight people were feared dead.

Singh said rescue teams are deployed at the site of the blast and all efforts are being made to provide assistance to the affected people.

"Deeply saddened to know about the blast at Ordnance Factory at Bhandara, Maharashtra. My condolences to the bereaved families. Praying for the speedy recovery of the injured," he said on X.

"The rescue teams are deployed at the site. All efforts are being made to provide assistance to those who are affected," he said.

Reports from Maharashtra said eight people were killed in the blast.

The defence ministry is yet to officially put out details of the blast.