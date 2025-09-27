‘Deeply Saddening’: PM Modi Condoles Deaths After Stampede at TVK Leader Vijay’s Rally in Tamil Nadu

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday reacted to the stampede-like situation at a TVK rally in Tamil Nadu’s Karur, sending his thoughts to the families of those who lost their lives.

The Prime Minister’s statement came after over 30 people died in a stampede-like situation during a rally of actor-turned-politician Vijay’s TVK in Karur on Saturday evening.

“The unfortunate incident during a political rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu, is deeply saddening. My thoughts are with the families who have lost their loved ones. Wishing strength to them in this difficult time. Praying for a swift recovery to all those injured,” the PM wrote on X.

President of India Droupadi Murmu also expressed grief over the tragedy.

“Anguished to know about the tragic loss of lives in a stampede-like unfortunate incident in Karur district of Tamil Nadu. I extend my deepest condolences to the bereaved family members and pray for early recovery of those injured,” the President wrote on X.

Several other leaders from Tamil Nadu and outside the state also expressed their shock over the incident.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said he was “deeply anguished” by the tragic incident and called it “truly heartbreaking.”

“Deeply anguished by the tragic accident at a rally in Karur, Tamil Nadu. The loss of innocent lives is truly heartbreaking. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families. Praying for the speedy recovery of those who are injured,” he wrote.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin also called the news “worrying,” informing that he has mobilised several ministers and authorities for necessary assistance on the ground.

"The news coming from Karur is worrying. I have called former Minister V Senthilbalaji, Minister Subramanian Ma, and the District Collector to provide immediate treatment to the civilians who have fainted due to the crowd and have been admitted to the hospital. I have also ordered the Minister from the nearby Trichy district, Anbil Mahesh, to provide necessary assistance on a war footing. I have also spoken to the ADGP there to take steps to improve the situation as soon as possible. I request the public to cooperate with the doctors and the police," Stalin’s X post in Tamil read.

The Leader of the Opposition in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, Edappadi K. Palaniswami, expressed his deepest condolences to the families of the deceased.