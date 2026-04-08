‘Deescalation, Dialogue & Diplomacy Key’: India Welcomes Iran-US Ceasefire
India has welcomed the ceasefire in West Asia, urging de-escalation, dialogue, and diplomacy. The statement highlights concerns over global energy supply and stresses the need for safe navigation through the Strait of Hormuz.
- India News
- 1 min read
New Delhi: India has welcomed the ceasefire reached in West Asia, expressing hope that it will pave the way for lasting peace in the region. In its first official statement, New Delhi reiterated that de-escalation, dialogue, and diplomacy remain essential to ending the ongoing conflict.
Officials also highlighted the wider impact of the war, noting that it has disrupted global energy supplies and trade networks. India stressed the importance of ensuring unimpeded freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical route for international commerce.
This marks India’s earliest formal reaction to the ceasefire, underlining both humanitarian concerns and the need to safeguard global trade stability.
The statement reads-
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We welcome the ceasefire reached and hope that it will lead to a lasting peace in West Asia. As we have continuously advocated earlier, deescalation, dialogue and diplomacy are essential to bring an early end to the ongoing conflict.
2. The conflict has already caused immense suffering to people and disrupted global energy supply and trade networks. We expect that unimpeded freedom of navigation and global flow of commerce would prevail through the Strait of Hormuz.
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