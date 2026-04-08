‘Deescalation, Dialogue & Diplomacy Key’: India Welcomes Iran-US Ceasefire

New Delhi: India has welcomed the ceasefire reached in West Asia, expressing hope that it will pave the way for lasting peace in the region. In its first official statement, New Delhi reiterated that de-escalation, dialogue, and diplomacy remain essential to ending the ongoing conflict.

Officials also highlighted the wider impact of the war, noting that it has disrupted global energy supplies and trade networks. India stressed the importance of ensuring unimpeded freedom of navigation through the Strait of Hormuz, a critical route for international commerce.

This marks India’s earliest formal reaction to the ceasefire, underlining both humanitarian concerns and the need to safeguard global trade stability.

The statement reads-

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