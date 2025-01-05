Defence Ministry Mourns Loss Of Lives In Coast Guard Helicopter Accident In Porbandar

Porbandar: The Defence Ministry has issued a statement after a Coast Guard helicopter crashed at Porbandar airport on Sunday, stating that the Coast Guard helicopter was on a routine training sortie when it crashed. At least three crew members including two pilots were killed in the crash.

According to the Indian Coast Guard (ICG), the helicopter, which was an Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH), Dhruv, was on a training mission when it met with an accident on the Porbandar airport runway. The ICG has announced that a Board of Inquiry will investigate the reasons behind the incident.

The Defence Ministry in its statement said, “An ALH MK-III helicopter of Indian Coast Guard (ICG) met with an accident at Porbandar Airport Runway in Gujarat at about 1215 hrs on January 05, 2025. The ICG helicopter, with two pilots and one aircrew diver, was on a routine training sortie.”

“Immediately after the incident, the crew were recovered and shifted to Government Hospital, Porbandar, where they were declared brought dead. The reasons leading to the incident are being investigated by a Board of Inquiry,” the ministry said.

The Defence Ministry stated, “The mortal remains of the crew viz. Commandant (JG) Saurabh, Deputy Commandant SK Yadav and Manoj Pradhan Navik will be cremated as per service traditions and honour.”

