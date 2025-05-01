US Backs India’s Fight Against Terrorism, Right To Self Defence: Defence Secretary In Call With Rajnath Singh

New Delhi: The United States Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth on Thursday in a call with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh supported India's right to defence itself and reiterated America's strong support in its fight against terrorism.

Pete Hegseth expressed his deepest sympathies and solidarity over the tragic loss of innocent civilians in the heinous terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh informed Pete Hegseth about Pakistan 's history of supporting, training, and funding terrorist organisations.

He further emphasised the importance of the global community explicitly and unequivocally condemning and calling out such atrocious acts of terrorism.

The US State Department has also issued a statement saying the President of United States has made very clear that under the Trump administration, there will be consequences for those who support terrorism.

‘Chun chun ke badla lenge’: Amit Shah 's warning to terrorists

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, earlier today, issued a strong warning to perpetrators of terror and said that India will take its revenge bit-by-bit (Chun chun ke badla lenge) those behind the Pahalgam terror attack.

Reiterating government's zero tolerance policy against terrorism, Amit Shah said India's fight will continue until terrorism is completely uprooted.

“Terrorists should not think that they have achieved their big victory. This fight is not over yet. Chun chun ke badla lenge (we will take revenge on all terrorists)," Amit Shah said.

“Har vyakti ko chun chun ke jawab bhi milega, jawab bhi diya jayega… This is the Narendra Modi government, no one will be spared. It is our resolve to uproot terrorism from every inch of this country and it will be accomplished…' the Home Minister said.