'He Wasn't Driving': Lawyer Claims 'Driver Swap' In Kanpur Lamborghini Case Amid CCTV Proof

Kanpur: The legal proceedings in the high-profile Lamborghini accident case commenced today in a Kanpur court, setting the stage for a dramatic "who-was-driving" confrontation between the police and the defence.

The case involves a luxury Lamborghini Revuelto, valued at over Rs 10 crore, which allegedly rammed into pedestrians and a parked motorcycle on the city's VIP Road on February 8, 2026.

"Driver at the Wheel"

During today’s hearing, the legal counsel for the primary accused, Shivam Mishra, filed a formal application requesting the immediate release of the seized Lamborghini.

The defence presented a man identified as Mohan in court, claiming he was the one operating the vehicle at the time of the crash.

Advertisement

Shivam’s lawyer, Dharmendra Singh Dharmu, argued that Mohan is the family’s designated driver and has even submitted an affidavit to the court to surrender and take responsibility for the accident.

The defence maintains that Shivam Mishra was merely a passenger who had suddenly felt unwell, which led to the chaotic scene where security bouncers were seen pulling him from the car.

Advertisement

CCTV Evidence

However, the Kanpur Police have rejected this version of events. In their official report submitted to the court, they have named Shivam Mishra, the son of prominent tobacco tycoon K.K. Mishra, as the driver.

Police Commissioner Raghubir Lal stated that the investigation, backed by crucial CCTV footage and eyewitness accounts, confirms that Shivam was behind the wheel.

"Our evidence clearly shows the sequence of events. While the defence claims a driver was present, technical evidence and visual data place Shivam Mishra in the driver's seat," the commissioner noted.

Case Details

The accident, which occurred near the Jhula Park Crossing in the Gwaltoli area, left at least one pedestrian seriously injured and caused extensive damage to a parked Bullet motorcycle and an auto-rickshaw.

The police have registered the case under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Section 281, rash driving or riding on a public way, Section 125, an act endangering life or personal safety of others, and Section 324(4), mischief causing damage.