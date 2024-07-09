sb.scorecardresearch
Dehra bypoll: Making poll debut, Sukhu's wife seeks votes in Himachal CM's name

The BJP fielded all the three former independent MLAs from their respective seats after they joined the saffron party. A total of 13 candidates are contesting the bypolls in the three segments with 2,59,340 voters.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Kamlesh thakur with his husband Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu
Dehra bypoll: Making poll debut, Sukhu's wife seeks votes in Himachal CM's name | Image: X
16:27 IST, July 9th 2024