Published 16:43 IST, July 9th 2024
Dehra bypoll: Making poll debut, Sukhu's wife seeks votes in Himachal CM's name
The BJP fielded all the three former independent MLAs from their respective seats after they joined the saffron party. A total of 13 candidates are contesting the bypolls in the three segments with 2,59,340 voters.
- India News
- 4 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Dehra bypoll: Making poll debut, Sukhu's wife seeks votes in Himachal CM's name | Image: X
- Listen to this article
- 4 min read
Advertisement
16:27 IST, July 9th 2024