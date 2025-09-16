'Working to Get Things Back on Track': Uttarakhand CM Dhami Inspects Disaster-affected Areas in Dehradun

Dehradun Cloudburst: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday conducted an on-site inspection of disaster-affected areas including Sahastradhara, Raipur, and other impacted localities in Dehradun, amid heavy rainfall since early hours of Tuesday.

The heavy rain has caused significant damage in several parts of the state capital.

The Chief Minister also inspected Kesarwala, Maldevta area, where a 100-meter-long road was washed away in Maldevta, Raipur, due to the heavy flow of water triggered by heavy rains in the Sahastradhara area of Dehradun district.

Addressing reporters, Dhami said, “There has been a lot of damage to houses and government properties. Livelihood is affected. We are working to get things back on track. Connectivity has been disrupted at several places. The water level of rivers has increased. All our departments are working on a war footing. PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah spoke with me this morning and took all the details. They assured us that all possible help will be provided. We are working to help the people affected in this disaster...”

In a post on X, the Chief Minister said that he is constantly in touch with the local administration and is personally monitoring the situation.

"Some shops have been damaged due to heavy rains in Sahastradhara, Dehradun, late last night. District administration, SDRF, and police have reached the spot and are engaged in relief and rescue operations. I am constantly in touch with the local administration in this regard and am personally monitoring the situation," Dhami said

Torrential rains have lashed Dehradun since early hours today causing the Sahastradhara river to overflow. The gushing waters carried debris into the main market area, leading to significant damage to several commercial establishments.

The shops and hotels on Sahastradhara Road were severely damaged due to floods triggered by heavy rains. Debris came into the main market and caused damage to hotels and shops.

the Chief Minister expressed concern over the extensive damage caused to shops and hotels due to heavy rainfall in Dehradun's Sahastradhara area and directed officials to speed up rescue and relief operations.

A local resident narrated their experience of how the water surged and damaged the shops and roads. He also informed that four to five people were buried under the debris.

"Since yesterday morning, it has been raining; however, the main damage happened at around 10 pm when two cloud bursts occurred... All the roads have been damaged, and the village has suffered a lot of damage. There is information that 4-5 people are buried under the debris..." he told ANI.