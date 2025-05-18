Video Captures High-Speed Car Collision on Mussoorie Road in Dehradun

Updated May 18th 2025, 22:38 IST
Dehradun Viral Video: A high-speed road accident occurred on Mussoorie Road in Dehradun, where two vehicles collided violently, causing one car to crash into a nearby shop. Despite the severity of the impact, everyone involved miraculously survived the accident.
The entire incident was recorded on a nearby CCTV camera, providing a clear view of the dramatic collision. The footage, which has since gone viral, shows the moment of impact, highlighting the intensity of the crash and the narrow escape of those inside the vehicle.
Watch Dehradun Car Collision Viral Video Here
The accident took place near Bhatta village, a stretch of road that often sees heavy traffic and sharp turns.
Get Current Updates on Operation Sindoor Live News along with India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and India Strikes Pakistan Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Published May 18th 2025, 22:34 IST