Video Captures High-Speed Car Collision on Mussoorie Road in Dehradun

Dehradun Viral Video: A high-speed road accident occurred on Mussoorie Road in Dehradun, where two vehicles collided violently, causing one car to crash into a nearby shop. Despite the severity of the impact, everyone involved miraculously survived the accident.

The entire incident was recorded on a nearby CCTV camera, providing a clear view of the dramatic collision. The footage, which has since gone viral, shows the moment of impact, highlighting the intensity of the crash and the narrow escape of those inside the vehicle.

