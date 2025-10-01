Dehradun Journalist’s Wife Demands ‘Thorough and Transparent’ Investigation Into Husband’s Death

Dehradun: Following the death of the late independent journalist Rajeev Pratap, his family is now seeking justice for him, demanding a fair and transparent probe into his death and urging the authorities to ensure a thorough investigation.

Rajeev’s wife, Muskan, who is seven months pregnant, expressed grief over the tragic loss.

“I married in January, and only nine months have passed. I am now seven months pregnant. I want to tell the government that my husband deserves justice and that a thorough investigation is necessary,” she said.

Muskan also appealed to both the government and the public for support during what she described as a devastating period in her life.



“I humbly request the government and the public to support us during this challenging time, and I emphasise that the investigation should be thorough and transparent. Still, I am not fully satisfied with how things have unfolded so far.

Now that an SIT has been established to look into the case, I only want those responsible for my husband's death to be held accountable and punished severely. Today, because of these people, my joyful life has been ruined,” she added.

Suspecting foul play, Pratap's father, Murari Lal, also demanded an impartial probe into the case.

“I’m very worried right now. What can I say? Rajeev’s life is gone.

But I must say that a proper investigation should be conducted to determine whether what happened to him was a mere coincidence, an accident or a cover-up.

This should be investigated impartially, and a true picture should be revealed. If there was a conspiracy behind the accident, those responsible should be punished severely... There is a lot of speculation around what exactly happened on the fateful day,” he said.

The family alleged that Pratap had been receiving threats following some of his news reports.

A Murder Or A Car Accident?

Rajeev Pratap Singh, a 36-year-old journalist who ran the YouTube channel Delhi Uttarakhand Live, disappeared on September 18, 2025, while driving alone in Uttarkashi after publishing reports on poor conditions at the district hospital and irregularities at a local school.

His body was recovered from the Bhagirathi River on September 28, with postmortem results showing internal injuries consistent with a car accident during the rains.

According to Uttarakhand DGP Deepam Seth, Rajeev was reported missing in Uttarkashi on September 19, a day after he was last seen in the local market, as revealed by CCTV footage.

The police, assisted by NDRF and SDRF teams, had launched a search operation to trace him. On September 20, his damaged car was recovered from the Bhagirathi River.

Following suspicion of kidnapping raised by the family, an FIR was registered, and the investigation continued.

On September 28, a body recovered from the river by NDRF, SDRF and local police teams was identified as that of Rajeev Pratap Singh. A post-mortem examination has since been conducted, and the report has been handed over to the police.

DGP Seth confirmed that a special investigation team (SIT) has been formed under the leadership of the Uttarkashi Deputy SP. “This team will thoroughly review all the evidence collected so far... The team will include all aspects in its investigation and will submit its report promptly,” he said.

As calls for justice grow louder, Pratap’s family continues to demand clarity and accountability in uncovering the truth behind his death.

In a similar occurrence, another journalist, Mukesh Chandrakar, was found murdered, and his body was recovered weeks later from a septic tank in a complex owned by a contractor he had implicated in a news story against corruption in Chhattisgarh.