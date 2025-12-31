Anjel Chakma Murder Case: CCTV Footage Seized, Dehradun Police Constitute SIT To Probe Brutal ‘Racial Attack’

Dehradun: Dehradun Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Ajay Singh has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the murder case of 24-year-old Tripura student Anjel Chakma. SSP Ajay Singh stated that the SIT, headed by SP (Rural) Pankaj Gairola, will conduct the investigation into the case. The police also took possession of CCTV footage from the crime scene.

Meanwhile, the Police Headquarters has announced a reward of Rs 1 lakh for information leading to the arrest of the main absconding accused, Yagya Raj Awasthi.

Chakma, an MBA student, was attacked by a group of miscreants with knives and other blunt objects in Dehradun on December 9 and later died while undergoing treatment at a hospital.

Earlier on Tuesday, Ajay Singh briefed on the killing of Anjel Chakma, asserting that five people have been arrested. At the same time, teams have been formed to locate the sixth accused, who is on the run.

SSP Singh mentioned that a preliminary investigation was conducted, during which additional sections were added to the case, including sections related to attempted murder.

"Along with that, a supplementary report was taken, in which the sections were increased. Sections of the attempt to murder (109) were added on the basis of statements. In the meantime, a separate team was formed, and five people were arrested. The sixth accused was of Nepali origin. He left the place the next day after the incident. For this, a dedicated team has been set up. According to the information so far, the accused may be hiding in nearby bordering areas," he said.

"We have also transferred the investigation to a senior gazette officer. The Chief Minister has been briefed, and the facts of this case are being monitored at the senior level and at the DGP level. We have also recorded the statements of the victim's family. If any statement has been left out or if there is any such thing that has not been expressed at that time, then definitely we will include those statements and that evidence in the investigation, and the outcome of that investigation will be sent to the final chargesheet," said SSP Ajay Singh.

He added that the complaint regarding Angel Chakma's killing was filed 24 hours after the incident by the victim's brother and friends.

"The complaint of the incident was filed after 24 hours of the incident. The complaint was filed by the victim's brother and some of his friends... After this, a team was set up to identify the accused. In the meantime, six people were identified. Because it was known that the victim was admitted to the hospital and was in a serious condition, the doctor's statement was recorded," he said.

Scheduled Tribes Commission Issues Notice

Earlier on Tuesday, the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes (NCST) has issued notices to senior officials in Uttarakhand and demanding a detailed action-taken report within three days.

The Commission has directed the Director General of Police, the Dehradun District Magistrate, and the Senior Superintendent of Police to explain the delay in registering the FIR and to clarify the measures taken so far in the investigation. The intervention follows widespread outrage among student groups and community leaders, who allege that the police were slow to act and attempted to shield the accused.

The Fatal Attack

According to the FIR, Angel and his younger brother Michael were harassed by six intoxicated men in the Selakui area on December 9. The attackers allegedly hurled racial slurs, mocking them with terms such as “Chinese,” “Nepali,” “Chinki,” and “Momos.” When the brothers resisted, the abuse escalated into violence. Michael was struck on the head with a heavy metal bracelet, while Angel was stabbed multiple times by the prime accused Yagya Awasthi. Another attacker hit him with a metal rod, leaving Angel critically injured. Despite medical efforts, he later succumbed to his injuries.

Meanwhile, a Dehrahun Police official denied any racial angle to the killing of the Tripura student, saying that the derogatory remarks were made “in jest”. This led to widespread outrage, with the family members claiming that the police are diluting the case.

Angel Chakma’s uncle, Momen Chakma, spoke to Republic TV and recounted the harrowing incident in his own words. He said, “I am very close to both Angel and Michael. I first heard what happened when Michael called me. He told me Angel was critically injured. I reached Dehradun the next morning. Michael told me the attackers were complete strangers, intoxicated and aggressive. They hurled racial slurs. When Michael said, ‘We are Indians,’ they hit him. Angel jumped in to save his brother, but the gang surrounded him and started stabbing.”

Momen Chakma claimed that the murder was not just a random act of violence but a racially motivated attack. He claims that the accused men first hurled racial slurs such as “Chinki,” “Ponki,” and “Chinese” at Angel and his younger brother, Michael. According to him, when the brothers resisted and asserted their identity, the situation escalated into physical violence.