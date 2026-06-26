'Dekho Mera Nanihaal...': Last Video Shot By Passenger Captures Truck Falling In Shimla Gorge, Killing All 6 Onboard

Shimla: A pickup truck fell into a deep gorge in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh, killing all six people onboard on Friday. A video being shot by a passenger captured the horrific fall and the last screams of the people before they met their tragic fate.

The tragedy unfolded near Urman in the Taklech area of Rampur subdivision.

The video that captured the accident was purportedly shot by a woman, who was recording the circular road and the scenic mountains in the background. She was heard telling someone, “Saamne dekho…mera nanihaal…” She continued talking about the location, when an abrupt jerk sent a wave of panic in the vehicle.

The device that was recording the video appeared to have suffered a jolt, before falling down. People were heard screaming as the vehicle plunged into the gorge.

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The deceased have been identified as:

23-year-old Abhishek Sani, son of Narsingh Sani, a resident of Sharnal village 56-year-old Layak Ram, son of Magu Ram, a resident of Path village 32-year-old Ashok Jain, son of Dhyan Jain, a resident of Chhalta village 23-year-old Nitin, son of Main Singh Jain, a resident of Chhalta village. Nitin was driving the vehicle. Asha Kumari, wife of Satya Prakash, a resident of Kavaanu village in Kullu district Asha Kumari's son Yugal

The exact cause of the accident has not yet been ascertained.

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Police have registered a case and have initiated an investigation.

SDM Rampur Harsh Amrinder Singh Negi told ANI, "A pickup vehicle carrying milk met with an accident in the Urman area under Taklech, resulting in the death of all six occupants. Police and the local administration reached the spot immediately, and the bodies are being recovered and sent for post-mortem. The exact cause of the accident will be known after a detailed investigation."