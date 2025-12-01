Delhi 10/11 Red Fort Blast: Massive NIA Raids Underway Across Multiple Locations In Jammu & Kashmir and Uttar Pradesh

The NIA has conducted multiple raids across Jammu and Kashmir and Uttar Pradesh on Monday. Officials said that searches are underway at locations linked to suspects in Jammu and Kashmir, various districts, and Lucknow in Uttar Pradesh since early Monday.

The searches include residential premises of some arrested accused and their associates in Pulwama and Shopian districts of Jammu and Kashmir, a source said.

The move comes days after the agency arrested the seventh accused, Soyab of Dhauj, Faridabad, in connection with the November 10 Delhi car blast that claimed 15 lives and left several injured. Soyab allegedly sheltered the bomber, Umar Un Nabi, shortly before the terror act. He told the NIA during his interrogation that he “not only harboured Umar but also extended logistical support to facilitate the terrorist's movements ahead of the attack.”

On November 20, the agency arrested Shaheen Saeed along with Dr Muzammil Shakeel Ganai of Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir), Dr Adeel Ahmed Rather of Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir), and Mufti Irfan Ahmad Wagay of Shopian (Jammu and Kashmir). They were taken into custody by the NIA in Srinagar on production orders issued by the district sessions judge at Patiala House court.

Earlier, the NIA arrested two other accused-- Amir Rashid Ali, in whose name the car used in the blast was registered, and Jasir Bilal Wani alias Danish, who had provided technical aid to the terrorist involved in the deadly attack.

Shaheen was recently taken to Faridabad to recreate the plot of the terror plan as a massive cache of explosives (nearly 2,900 kg) was seized in Faridabad shortly before the blast, and the Hyundai i20 car used in the explosion was traced to a local dealer in the same area.

The NIA said the inputs yet received have strengthened the agency's understanding of the operational network behind the bombing.

The NIA is continuing to track multiple leads and conduct searches across multiple states, in collaboration with local police forces, to identify additional suspects connected to the conspiracy.

Officials said efforts remain underway to fully expose and dismantle the network involved in planning and executing the deadly attack.

The agency has so far confronted all seven arrested accused.

The anti-terror agency, which was handed over the investigation by the Union Home Ministry soon after the attack, is working closely with various state police forces to track and arrest every member of the terrorist module involved in the carnage. The NIA launched massive searches the next day it took over the case from the Delhi Police.

So far, the NIA has learned that one of the accused, Amir, had come to Delhi to facilitate the purchase of the car, which was eventually used as a vehicle-borne Improvised Explosive Device (IED) to trigger the blast.

NIA has forensically established the identity of the deceased driver of the vehicle-borne IED as Umar, a resident of Pulwama district and Assistant Professor in the General Medicine Department in Al Falah University at Faridabad.

The anti-terror agency has also seized another vehicle belonging to Nabi. The vehicle is being examined for evidence in the case, in which NIA has so far examined 73 witnesses, including those injured in the blast that rocked the national capital.