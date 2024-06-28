sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Paris Olympics | Mumbai Rains | Kargil Vijay Diwas | Joe Biden | Donald Trump | NEET-UG | Union Budget 2024 |

Published 22:43 IST, June 28th 2024

Delhi: 2 Boys Drown While Swimming in Rain Water Collected in Ditch

In a tragic incident in North East Delhi’s New Usmanpur area, 2 children drowned while swimming in rainwater collected in a ditch on Friday evening.

Reported by: Abhishek Tiwari
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
2 children drowned while swimming in rain water collected in a ditch in Northeast Delhi
2 children drowned while swimming in rain water collected in a ditch in Northeast Delhi | Image: PTI/ Representational
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

22:41 IST, June 28th 2024