Published 22:43 IST, June 28th 2024
Delhi: 2 Boys Drown While Swimming in Rain Water Collected in Ditch
In a tragic incident in North East Delhi’s New Usmanpur area, 2 children drowned while swimming in rainwater collected in a ditch on Friday evening.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Abhishek Tiwari
2 children drowned while swimming in rain water collected in a ditch in Northeast Delhi | Image: PTI/ Representational
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
22:41 IST, June 28th 2024