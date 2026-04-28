No Booze In Delhi? Govt Declares 5 Dry Days; Liquor Shops To Remain Closed Between May-Sept On These Days | Check List

New Delhi: The Delhi Government’s Excise Department has officially notified a list of five "dry days" for the upcoming months of May through September 2026.

According to the directive issued under Rule 52 of the Delhi Excise Rules, 2010, all retail and wholesale liquor vends across the national capital will remain closed on these designated dates.

The order, released on April 27, aims to maintain public order and respect the religious and national significance of the upcoming festivals and holidays.

The Official Dry Day Schedule (May–September 2026)

Residents and visitors in the capital should take note of the following dates when the sale of alcohol will be prohibited:

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Date Occasion May 1 (Friday) Buddha Purnima May 27 (Wednesday) Id-ul-Zuha (Bakrid) June 26 (Friday) Muharram August 15 (Saturday) Independence Day September 9 (Wednesday) Janmashtami

Scope of the Restrictions

The Excise Department has clarified that the restriction primarily targets the retail sale of liquor. While liquor shops and vends will be shuttered, there are specific nuances regarding hospitality:

1. Hotels: Service of liquor to residents staying in hotels with L-15 and L-15 F licenses will not be affected by this order. However, bars and restaurants within these premises may still be restricted from serving non-residents, particularly on major national holidays such as Independence Day.

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2. Establishments: On Independence Day (August 15), the ban typically extends to a wider range of licenses (L-16 to L-22), meaning bars, clubs, and restaurants will also observe a total dry day for on-premise consumption.

3. Compliance: All licensees are mandated to exhibit the dry day order at a "conspicuous place" on their premises. Any violation of these norms can lead to heavy fines or the permanent cancellation of the excise license.

No Compensation for Loss

The government has explicitly stated that no compensation or relief will be provided to license holders for business incurred during these five days.

This standard practice ensures that the city remains compliant with statutory requirements during significant cultural and national milestones.

With these five days added to the annual calendar, the Delhi Excise Department continues its policy of balancing commercial interests with the social and religious sentiments of the capital's diverse population.