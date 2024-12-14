Published 00:00 IST, December 15th 2024
Delhi Accident: Speeding Car Kills One, Injures Three In Dayalpur Area
New Delhi: A speeding car crushed at least four people in Delhi's Dayalpur area leading to the death of one person and severely injuring three others. After the accident, all the victims were rushed to a hospital for treatment, where one of them was declared dead. The Dayalpur police have registered a case and arrested the accused car driver identified as Deepak (24). Further legal action in the matter is being taken.
The Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast Delhi) stated that the incident occurred in the wee hours of Thursday when a speeding car hit at least four people resulting in the death of one of them.
The deceased has been identified as Adnan (19), who used to work in marriage event management concerns and was returning from work with his colleagues.
