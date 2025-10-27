Delhi Acid Attack: Shocking Twist Emerges As Police Probe Reveals Victim's Father May Have Orchestrated Assault To Frame Accused Stalker

New Delhi: The infamous Delhi acid attack case has taken a dramatic turn with the victim's father, identified as Akil Khan, confessing during police interrogation that he orchestrated the entire acid assault conspiracy. His stunning revelation has led investigators to re-examine the case, suspecting fabricated evidence against the alleged accused and his associates.

According to the police, the incident occurred on October 26, when a 20-year-old woman, a second-year student going for extra classes at Laxmi Bai College, suffered burn injuries on her hands allegedly due to an acid attack by her stalker, identified as Jitender, and his associates, Ishan and Arman, in Delhi's Ashok Vihar area. However, the police investigation has uncovered several contradictions in the victim's statement.

During the investigation, the police found out that Akil Khan had told his daughter, "I'm being framed in a false case, so now we have to fight back," suggesting a premeditated plan. The police have discovered that Jitender, the alleged stalker, was not present at the crime scene and was actually in Karol Bagh at the time of the incident, confirmed by call detail records (CDR) analysis, CCTV footage, and witness statements.

Further investigation revealed that Jitender's wife had filed a complaint against Akil Khan two days prior to the incident, alleging sexual harassment, blackmail, and exploitation. She claimed Akil Khan had forced her into a relationship and blackmailed her with objectionable photos and videos.

Advertisement

Victim's father Akil Khan is currently absconding, and multiple police teams are conducting raids to locate him.

The co-accused, Arman and Ishan, are currently in Agra with their mother, Shabnam, who herself was a victim of an acid attack in 2018, allegedly by relatives of Akil Khan. Shabnam has informed the police that a property dispute exists between her and Akil Khan.

Advertisement

Police Probe Authenticity Of FIR

The police are examining CCTV footage showing the victim leaving her home on a scooty driven by her brother, who dropped her near the Ashok Vihar area, a short distance from the college. The reason behind her brother's not dropping her off at the college gate is being investigated, and the brother is currently unavailable and not cooperating with the investigation.

The Delhi Police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and are investigating the authenticity of the FIR, allegations of the complainant, and the defence of the accused persons. The National Commission for Women (NCW) has taken note of the acid attack and demanded the accused's arrest and proper medical care and compensation for the survivor.