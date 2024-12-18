Delhi Air Pollution: AQI Soars to 'Severe' at 421; GRAP-4 Restrictions Imposed

New Delhi: On Wednesday morning, Delhi was surrounded in another day of toxic air, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) exceeding 442, falling in the ‘severe’ category around 7 am. This comes as Stage 4 of the anti-pollution curbs under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) is in effect.

While the city's overall AQI stood at 442, some monitoring stations recorded levels in the ‘severe-plus’ category.

Of the 37 monitoring stations listed in the Sameer app, which provides hourly updates on the National Air Quality Index, the AQI at 21 stations stood at severe-plus category on Tuesday morning.

Some of the monitoring stations with the worst AQI were: Nehru Nagar (480), Alipur (471), Anand Vihar (481), CRRI Mathura Road (468), Jahangirpuri (468), and Rohini (466).

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Air Quality Index (AQI) is categorized as follows: 0-50 is considered "good," 51-100 "satisfactory," 101-200 "moderate," 201-300 "poor," 301-400 "very poor," 401-450 "severe," and above 450 is classified as "severe plus."

Delhi's AQI last entered the "severe-plus" category in mid-November.

GRAP 4 in Delhi

Delhi's plummeting air quality prompted auhorities to reimpose on Monday night the Stage 4 of GRAP which includes restrictions such as a ban on construction activities and the entry of trucks into the city.

During winters, the national capital enforces restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), which categorises the city's air quality in four stages -- Stage I (Poor, AQI 201-300), Stage II (Very Poor, AQI 301-400), Stage III (Severe, AQI 401-450), and Stage IV (Severe Plus, AQI above 450).

GRAP IV also includes a ban on all construction and demolition activities, including public projects such as highways, flyovers, power lines and pipelines. Diesel trucks carrying non-essential items are prohibited from entering Delhi.