sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Manipur Unrest | Maharashtra Elections | Donald Trump | Middle East Tensions | G20 Summit | Air Pollution |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Delhi Air Pollution: BJP Protests Against AAP Govt as AQI Worsens, Distributes Mask

Published 13:53 IST, November 19th 2024

Delhi Air Pollution: BJP Protests Against AAP Govt as AQI Worsens, Distributes Mask

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva slammed AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal and CM Atishi, alleging the government's inaction in addressing the pollution crisis.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Air purifier, mask sales up as Delhi-NCR grapples with severe air pollution
Air purifier, mask sales up as Delhi-NCR grapples with severe air pollution | Image: ANI
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

13:53 IST, November 19th 2024