Published 13:53 IST, November 19th 2024
Delhi Air Pollution: BJP Protests Against AAP Govt as AQI Worsens, Distributes Mask
Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva slammed AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal and CM Atishi, alleging the government's inaction in addressing the pollution crisis.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Air purifier, mask sales up as Delhi-NCR grapples with severe air pollution | Image: ANI
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
13:53 IST, November 19th 2024