Delhi Air Pollution: New Rules Office-Goers and Students Must Know

Under the latest directive, government and private offices have been instructed to function with 50% staff physically present, while the remaining employees are expected to work from home. | Image: ANI

New Delhi: As toxic smog continues to blanket the capital, Delhi authorities have activated fresh restrictions aimed at reducing exposure to dangerously polluted air. With the Air Quality Index remaining in the “severe” category, new protocols are now in place for office-goers and students across the city.

Under the latest directive, government and private offices have been instructed to function with 50% staff physically present, while the remaining employees are expected to work from home. Officials say the measure is intended to reduce road traffic and limit outdoor exposure during peak pollution hours.

The restrictions fall under Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP), a regulatory framework rolled out when Delhi’s air quality reaches critical levels. The current smog spike is attributed to stagnant wind patterns, vehicular emissions, construction dust, and seasonal pollution sources, including post-harvest stubble burning in nearby states.

Offices adopt scaled-down attendance model

Advertisement

The Delhi government has instructed all departments and private offices to shift to 50 % physical attendance as air-quality plummets into the “very poor” and “severe” brackets.

Hybrid working becomes the rule: half the workforce must operate remotely, remain fully responsive during working hours.

Staggered reporting times are now mandatory: early shifts for municipal staff, and later start times for Delhi government offices — these will stay until February 2026.

early shifts for municipal staff, and later start times for Delhi government offices — these will stay until February 2026. Some essential services will still require on-site presence; department heads may summon staff as needed.

Over 2,000 enforcement officers are being deployed across agencies to monitor compliance; private firms are expected to circulate the new advisory internally.

The shift requires employees to rethink commute planning, remote versus in-office coordination, and health precautions.

Schools suspend outdoor sports & physical activities

Advertisement

In educational institutions, all outdoor sports, physical education sessions, inter-school events and annual sports meets are suspended as a precaution.

What students (and parents) need to know

Physical education, sports drills and outdoor gatherings are on hold across schools, colleges and universities in the Delhi-NCR region.

Class schedules are being reorganised: more indoor learning, fewer outdoor exposures.

Students with asthma or other respiratory sensitivities are especially at risk—avoid prolonged outdoor activity even outside school hours, as AQI levels have reached 400 +.

Travel masks, skipping morning outdoor play, and limiting strenuous exertion are strongly advised.

The Delhi government is simultaneously rolling out longer-term school upgrades via CSR partnerships—AI-enabled learning tools and classroom redesigns to help reduce exposure.

Why the urgency matters

Delhi’s air quality index climbed to 373 in the morning, and key monitoring stations recorded levels in the “severe” category. A stagnant weather pattern is trapping pollutants, causing a thick smog blanket over the city; this has triggered fast-track action from the authorities.