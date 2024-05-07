Advertisement

New Delhi: Delhi on Tuesday witnessed a drastic decline in air quality, plunging into the 'very poor' category as reported by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM). The 24-hour Air Quality Index (AQI) peaked at 302 by 4 pm, alarming authorities to convene an emergency meeting.

The CAQM, entrusted with spearheading air pollution reduction strategies in the Delhi-NCR region, attributed this concerning decline to highly unfavorable meteorological conditions.

Representatives from the India Meteorological Department and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology, based in Pune, highlighted the adverse impact of rapid changes in wind direction and speed, exacerbated by high convection rates and absolute dry conditions.

These meteorological factors led to an escalation in the particulate matter load, with dust suspension persisting due to the prevailing weather conditions.

The CAQM emphasized that this increase in pollution couldn't be solely attributed to any specific local sector.

In response to the crisis, the CAQM swiftly issued directives to all relevant agencies to heighten their efforts in controlling dust pollution emanating from construction and demolition activities, linear projects, roads, and open areas.