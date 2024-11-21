Published 09:26 IST, November 21st 2024
Delhi Air Quality Improves to ‘Very Poor’ Category After 8 Days With AQI at 379
Despite the air quality improving slightly, a thick layer of smog continued to envelope the national capital, lowering the visibility at some places.
Delhi Air Improves to ‘Very Poor’ Category After 8 Days With AQI at 379 | Image: PTI/File
