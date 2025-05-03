Delhi Airport ALERT: Passengers Advisory Issued Amidst Forecasted Adverse Weather Conditions

New Delhi: The Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi has issued a passenger advisory anticipating an adverse mid-night weather conditions. According to the latest pronouncements from the Indian Meteorological Department, a spell of adverse weather conditions is forecasted to descend upon the Delhi-NCR, directly impacting the operational efficiency of at the IGI Airport. As per the airport authority, the flight operations are likely to be impacted during the late hours of Saturday and early hours of Sunday. According to the IMD, a spell of inclement weather is expected to affect the Delhi-NCR region, causing disturbances to flight schedules to and from the Delhi Airport.

The adverse weather conditions forecasted by the IMD include intense rainfall, gusty winds, and reduced visibility, posing considerable challenges to safe and timely aircraft operations. The timeframe of concern stretches from 10.15 pm to 12.30 am in the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday. As per the officials, such atmospheric disturbances necessitate a heightened state of vigilance and proactive measures on the part of the airport authorities and the various airlines that operate within its airspace.

Airport's Proactive Measures

The airport officials stated that in a reassuring statement aimed at calming anxieties, the Delhi International Airport authorities have affirmed their unwavering commitment to passenger safety. They have articulated that they are currently engaged in intensive coordination efforts, most notably the individual airlines and the Air Traffic Control (ATC). As per the officials, the collaborative approach is designed to proactively mitigate the inevitable disruptions that adverse weather can inflict upon flight schedules.

The primary objective of this close alliance is to keep any possible delays, cancellations, or diversions to an absolute minimum, ensuring the smoothest possible experience for travellers navigating through Delhi during this period of meteorological uncertainty.

Airport Advisory To Passengers

The airport advisory encouraged all passengers who are scheduled to travel through Delhi during the specified timeframe to take a crucial step, including, direct communication with their respective airlines. This proactive engagement will empower travellers with the most up-to-the-minute and precise information regarding the status of their individual flights.

The airlines will be best positioned to provide details on any delays, rescheduling, or other alterations to travel plans that may arise as a direct consequence of the prevailing weather conditions.