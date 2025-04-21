Delhi Airport Halts Runway Upgrade Amid Widespread Flight Delays

The airport had shut down one of its four runways to upgrade a critical system that aids aircraft in landing during low-visibility conditions. | Image: ANI

New Delhi: Delhi International Airport (DIAL) faced significant operational challenges on Sunday, April 20, as nearly 900 flights were delayed due to a combination of adverse weather conditions and ongoing runway upgrades.

According to Flightradar24, an aircraft tracking website, approximately 500 departures and 400 arrivals from Delhi were delayed. The delays, which affected both domestic and international flights, sparked frustration among travelers, many of whom voiced concerns over the lengthy waiting times and the stress placed on pilots.

Runway Upgrade Temporarily Suspended

In response to mounting criticism, DIAL decided to halt the runway upgrade operations that had been ongoing since earlier in April.

The airport had shut down one of its four runways to upgrade a critical system that aids aircraft in landing during low-visibility conditions. The decision to pause the upgrade came after passengers and flight crews expressed frustration over the delays.

A statement from DIAL clarified that the delays were partly due to the adverse wind patterns experienced on Sunday. The wind conditions disrupted normal flight operations, exacerbating the congestion at one of India’s busiest airports.

Delhi International Airport is a major hub for both domestic and international flights, serving more than 73 million passengers annually. The airport operates on four runways, facilitating traffic for over 150 routes.

As a joint venture between GMR Airports (holding a 74% stake) and the Airports Authority of India (with a 26% stake), DIAL is committed to maintaining high operational standards, despite occasional setbacks like these.

DIAL confirmed that the suspended runway upgrade will resume in the first week of May, after a brief postponement. The delay in the upgrade, which is crucial for improving safety protocols in low-visibility scenarios, will be pushed back by about a month to avoid further disruptions, especially ahead of the busy summer travel season in India.

Social Media Backlash and DIAL’s Response

The widespread delays on Sunday led to numerous complaints on social media, with passengers venting their frustrations about long ground and in-air waiting times. Many pointed to the combination of ongoing runway work and weather conditions as contributing factors to the chaotic situation.