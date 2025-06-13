'Flights Schedules Impacted': Delhi Airport Issues Advisory After Israel’s Strikes on Iran

New Delhi: Delhi Airport authorities have issued an advisory saying that some international flight schedules may be impacted after Israel launched airstrikes on Iran, targeting its nuclear facility. While operations at Delhi Airport are running smoothly, flights using the airspace over Iran, Israel, and neighbouring regions may face delays or rerouting, officials said.

In a statement, Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) said, “Due to evolving airspace conditions over Iran, Iraq and the neighbouring region, some flight schedules have been impacted. We advise passengers to check with their respective airlines for the latest updates.”

Israel Launches Major Military Operation in Iran

The development comes after Israel launched a major aerial operation against Iran early on Friday. The operation, named “Nation of Lions,” targets multiple sites across Iran that are suspected to be linked to its nuclear programme and military infrastructure.

According to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), the operation is a preemptive step to stop Iran from moving closer to acquiring nuclear weapons. “Weapons of mass destruction in the hands of the Iranian regime are an existential threat to Israel and the wider world,” the IDF said in its official statement.

Indian Embassy Issues Alert in Israel

Following the strikes and rising tensions in the region, the Indian Embassy in Israel has issued a safety advisory for Indian nationals living there.