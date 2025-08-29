Delhi Airport issues passenger advisory amid inclement weather forecast

The Delhi Airport authorities issued a passenger advisory on Friday, following a weather forecast of inclement conditions in the national capital.

"As per the Indian Meteorological Department's forecast, inclement weather conditions are expected in Delhi. However, flight operations at Delhi Airport are currently normal. For the latest flight information, passengers are advised to contact their respective airlines," the Delhi Airport said in the passenger advisory on X.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for most of the zones, including Central, East, South and New Delhi.

According to the IMD, moderate rainfall is expected across several parts of Delhi over the next 2-3 hours.

The weather agency has advised the residents to stay indoors, do not take shelter under trees or weak structures etc. They have also been advised to check road/traffic conditions. Travellers are advised to carry an umbrella or a raincoat with them.

Meanwhile, rainfall lashed several parts of Delhi today, bringing respite from the humid weather.

Earlier in the week, Delhi experienced heavy rainfall, lashing several parts of the region.

According to the IMD's forecast on August 28, “Isolated heavy rainfall likely to continue over Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, East Rajasthan during next 7 days; Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab, Haryana during August 29-September 2; West Rajasthan on August 30-31; West Uttar Pradesh during August 31-September 2; East Uttar Pradesh on September 1-2 with isolated very heavy rainfall very likely over Uttarakhand on August 28-29, September 1-2 and East Rajasthan on August 31.”

"Light/moderate rainfall at most/many places over Northwest India and accompanied with thunderstorm & lightning likely over Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh on August 28; West Rajasthan on August 28-29; Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Uttarakhand during next 7 days.