Delhi Airport Issues Passenger Advisory Amidst Heavy Rain Forecast, Urges Passengers To Check Flight Status

New Delhi: The Delhi Airport has issued a travel advisory for passengers due to inclement weather conditions in the National Capital Region (NCR). According to the Indian Meteorological Department's forecast, Delhi is experiencing heavy rainfall, which may impact flight operations at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport. However, the airport authority stated that the flight operations at the airport were normal amid heavy weather forecast.

In the advisory, the Delhi Airport stated that all flight operations are currently normal, but passengers are advised to check their flight status regularly and stay in touch with airline staff for updates. The airport's on-ground teams are working diligently with all stakeholders to ensure a seamless and efficient passenger experience, the airport authority stated.

Heavy Rain Leads To Traffic Congestion, Waterlogging

The heavy rainfall in Delhi has caused waterlogging in several parts of the city, leading to traffic congestion and slow-moving vehicles. The Delhi Traffic Police have issued an advisory, warning commuters of delays and suggesting alternative routes.

Meanwhile, several airlines, including IndiGo and Air India, have issued travel advisories, warning passengers of disruptions due to the bad weather. The passengers are advised to plan their trips well in advance, prefer alternative routes, and check their flight status before heading to the airport.

The Delhi Airport has advised passengers to consider alternative modes of transport, including the Delhi Metro, to reach the airport and avoid delays. The airport's advisory reads, “As per the Indian Meteorological Department's forecast, Delhi in experiencing inclement weather conditions. However, all flight operations at Delhi Airport are currently normal. On on-ground teams are working diligently with all stakeholders to ensure your journey remains hassle-free. For the latest flight information, passengers are advised to contact their respective airlines.”