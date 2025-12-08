Updated 8 December 2025 at 07:22 IST
Delhi Airport Issues Passenger Advisory as IndiGo Delays Continue, Travellers Urged to Check Flight Status
New Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport issued a passenger advisory due to ongoing delays affecting IndiGo flights. Passengers are urged to check their flight status with the airline before heading to the airport.
New Delhi: Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport on Monday issued a fresh passenger advisory amid continued delays affecting IndiGo flights. The advisory, posted at 06:30 am, urges passengers to verify the latest status of their flights with the airline before travelling to the airport to avoid inconvenience.
“IndiGo flights may continue to experience delays. Passengers are advised to check the latest flight status with their airline before heading to the airport,” GMR Delhi Airport said in its advisory issued at 6:30 am, highlighting the ongoing disruption.
According to the advisory, airport authorities are coordinating with multiple stakeholders to mitigate operational challenges and ensure smoother passenger movement. Additional support, including medical assistance, is available at designated help desks inside the terminals.
The airport further informed travellers that public transport services such as metro trains, buses, and cabs are functioning normally and can be used for easier connectivity to and from the terminal.
Passengers have been asked to follow real-time updates through the official airport website: www.newdelhiairport.in.
The advisory comes amid a series of operational delays experienced by IndiGo over recent days, leading to longer waiting times and rescheduling of several flights.
