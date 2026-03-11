Delhi Airport Officials Issued An Advisory For International Flyers To Check Latest Updates Amid Flight Delays

New Delhi: Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) on Wednesday advised international passengers to check the latest updates with respective airlines amid schedule changes in westbound flights due to the situation in West Asia. Issuing an advisory, DIAL wrote, "Due to the current geopolitical developments in the Middle East, some westbound international flights may see delays or schedule changes. Passengers are advised to check the latest updates with their respective airlines before heading to the airport."

"For real-time flight information, please visit our official website: www.newdelhiairport.in. Immigration assistance: Write to the FRRO at afrro.igia@nic.in. Short-stay options near the airport: Round D Clock or Aerocity hotels. Essential travel companion for Delhi Airport: Hoi App. All other flights are operating as scheduled. We appreciate your patience and cooperation," the advisory read.

Earlier on Tuesday, Air India announced a phased expansion of fuel surcharges on both domestic and international routes and said the step has been necessitated by a steep rise in jet fuel prices arising from the geopolitical situation in the Gulf region. In a statement, the airline said aviation turbine fuel (ATF), which accounts for nearly 40 per cent of an airline's operating costs, has witnessed a significant price escalation since early March 2026 due to supply interruptions.

"In India, this pressure is amplified by high Excise Duty and VAT on ATF in major metro cities such as Delhi and Mumbai, magnifying cost... and placing substantial strain on airline operating economics," the statement said. According to the statement, the new fuel surcharge will be implemented in three phases and will apply to travel on all flights, including those operated by Air India Express.

The situation arose as the conflict in West Asia entered Day 12 after the US-Israel's joint strike killed Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and top leadership on February 28. Tehran, in response, attacked Israel and US military assets in the region. In a recent development, Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has announced launching multiple new waves of its ongoing retaliatory Operation True Promise 4. The IRGC said it had launched the "37th wave" of the operation late Tuesday night.