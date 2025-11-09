Delhi Airport Update: IndiGo Says Flight Operations Stabilising After AMSS Glitch At IGI Airport

New Delhi: Following a delay in flight operations at Delhi Airport due to a malfunction in the Automatic Message Switching System (AMSS), IndiGo Airlines stated that operations are stabilising, and flights will soon resume as scheduled.

Sharing an X post at 8:20 pm, IndiGo expressed gratitude towards staff and authorities.

The airlines wrote, "We are happy to share that operations are stabilising, and flights will soon be running as scheduled. We truly appreciate the patience and cooperation of our customers, which helped our teams keep services steady through an unexpected operational phase."

"We are grateful to the authorities, our frontline crew, airport and customer support teams who ensured timely updates, manual facilitation where required, and a smooth experience for thousands of customers. We remain committed to keeping your journeys comfortable and reliable, always. Check your latest flight status here http://bit.ly/2EjJGGT," the X post added.

Earlier, IndiGo had announced that the temporary outage of the AMSS system affecting ATC has been resolved, and normal operations are being progressively restored at Delhi Airport. The airline expressed appreciation for the efforts of the airport and ATC authorities in resolving the issue.

In a post on X, IndiGo Airlines said, "We are pleased to share that the temporary AMSS system outage affecting Air Traffic Control has now been resolved, and normal operations are being progressively restored at Delhi Airport and other impacted airports in the northern region."

"We appreciate the efforts of the airport and ATC authorities in resolving the issue and getting systems back online. As flight operations stabilise, delays and terminal-side congestion may continue for some time, and we thank you for bearing with us during this transition back to normalcy," IndiGo stated.

Meanwhile, the Delhi airport issued a passenger advisory at 06:36 Hours, stating that the AMSS system is gradually improving and that airline operations at the airport are returning to normal.

The flight operations at Delhi Airport were severely affected due to a technical glitch in the AMSS, which supports ATC data, leading to delays across several airlines.