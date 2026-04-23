Delhi Amar Colony Murder: How CCTV Footage Helped Police Trace Accused

New Delhi: A horrifying murder in South Delhi’s Amar Colony has shown how CCTV surveillance at a neighbouring temple turned out to be a strong lead for police, helping them trace and arrest the accused in a case that has captivated the city.

A 22-year-old woman, the daughter of a top IRS officer, was brutally murdered at her home in Amar Colony. She was alone at home at the time of the incident, preparing for the UPSC exam. The victim finished her studies at DPS RK Puram and graduated from IIT Delhi. She was also a dancer who had won numerous awards at dance competitions.

Her family includes her mother, a doctor, and an older brother who has a prominent job in a multinational company. Police suspect the woman was strangled, possibly using a mobile phone charging cable found at the scene.

Investigations found that she was allegedly raped before being strangled with a phone charger. Her body was said to have many injuries, including a serious head injury and facial marks. There were no traces of forced entry, therefore investigators assume the accused used a spare key to enter the home.

Advertisement

Temple CCTV Footage Becomes Key Lead

CCTV access at Shri Radha Krishna Mandir, located east of Kailash, proved to be a significant breakthrough in the inquiry. The suspect, Rahul Meena, was recorded on video around 6:27 a.m. on the day of the murder.

The Shri Sanatan Dharm Sabha, located east of Kailash, fully cooperated with the authorities, allowing investigators access to visuals that helped monitor the accused's travels. This critical lead, together with additional evidence, enabled the authorities to establish a strong case and eventually apprehend the culprit.

Advertisement

Timeline of the Crime

According to authorities, the crime occurred between 6:30 and 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday. The accused allegedly arrived in the colony at 6:30 a.m., entered the residence at 6:39 a.m., and left about 7:20 a.m. CCTV footage and eyewitness testimony verified his entrance into the home.

Rahul was then captured on CCTV leaving the victim's home at 6:28 a.m., according to authorities. The victim's parents had left for the gym about 5:30 a.m. and returned at 8:30 a.m., only to discover their daughter unconscious. She was transported to Fortis Hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

Who Is the Accused?

The offender has been identified as Rahul Meena, a Rajasthan native who previously worked as a domestic helper at the IRS officer's home. Rahul was fired around a month and a half ago after reportedly stealing money from nearby shops.

Vijay Kumar, Joint CP Southern Range, stated, "He was removed after numerous complaints were received about his habit of constantly asking for money on loan." The officer further stated that Rahul Meena used to play online games and borrow money from other domestic workers in the nearby areas.

Arrest from OYO Hotel in Dwarka

Rahul fled the scene after committing the crime and was eventually apprehended in an OYO hotel in Dwarka, where he was hiding. Police said he is being charged with rape, murder and robbery.

When police arrived at his home in Alwar, they discovered he had previously been involved in a sexual harassment case.

“He may have such a mindset; this will be further confirmed during the ongoing interrogation. A rape case was registered against him in Alwar yesterday,” officer Vijay Kumar said.

Police investigations also uncovered Rahul's habit of borrowing money and failing to repay it.

Vijay Kumar, Joint CP Southern Range, said, “He was removed, as numerous complaints had been received regarding his habit of constantly asking for money on loan.”