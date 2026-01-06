Delhi AQI Remains 'Poor' As Dense Smog Reduces Visibility; IGI Flights Under Cat III

A thick layer of smog continued to blanket the National Capital on Tuesday, with air quality remaining in the 'poor' category across several parts of the city, according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

According to CPCB readings, Delhi's overall Air Quality Index (AQI) was 288, placing it in the 'poor' category.

Several hotspots recorded even higher pollution levels, with Anand Vihar at 343, RK Puram at 324, Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium at 313, Dwarka at 307, Ashok Vihar at 302 and ITO at 286.

Some areas, however, reported comparatively better air quality in the 'moderate' category. Bawana recorded an AQI of 194, while IGI Airport recorded 185, according to CPCB data.

Meanwhile, flight operations at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport continued under CAT III conditions, airport authorities stated in a post on X, though passengers may experience delays or disruptions.

CAT III is a category of Instrument Landing System (ILS) that offers lower minimums for visibility and decision height. CAT III allows for almost zero visibility landings in some cases. Advanced equipment and pilot training are required for CAT III approaches.

"Flight operations continue to be in CAT III. Both arrivals and departures are taking place, though some flights may experience delays or disruptions. Passengers are requested to contact their respective airlines for the latest flight information," DAA said.

Similarly, IndiGo, in a post on X, said fog and low visibility over cities including Delhi, Amritsar, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Guwahati, Varanasi, Ranchi, and Hindon Airport may impact flight schedules

"Low visibility and fog over Delhi, Amritsar, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Guwahati, #Varanasi, Ranchi and Hindon (Airport) may impact flight schedules. We are closely monitoring the weather and doing our best to get you where you need to be, safely and smoothly. We request that you stay updated on your flight status via our website or app. Please be assured that our teams are here to assist you at every step and provide full support. We look forward to clearer skies and a swift return to our regular schedule. Thank you for your patience and understanding," IndiGo wrote on X.

The Sub-Committee on the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) of the Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and Adjoining Areas (CAQM) revoked Stage-III of GRAP on Friday evening, following a significant improvement in air quality due to favourable meteorological conditions.