Delhi AQI at 448, Remains 'Severe' Amid GRAP-IV Measures; Locals Witness Dense Fog Amid Cold Wave

New Delhi: The Air quality index in the national capital remained in the 'severe' category on Thursday as a thick layer of fog blanketed around the city and limited the visibility.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) measured in the city was 448 at 8 a.m. as per the Central Pollution Control Board. (CPCB).

AQI in several areas of the national capital was recorded as 'severe'. Anand Vihar recorded an AQI of 478, 474 at Ashok Vihar, 460 at Bawana and 461 at DTU.

An AQI between 0-50 is considered good, 51-100 is satisfactory, 101-200 is moderate, 201-300 is poor, 301-400 is very poor and 401-500 is severe.

Meanwhile, the minimum temperature in the city was recorded as 7 degrees Celsius, as per the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD). Additionally, as per IMD, smog and dense fog conditions are likely to intensify due to the predominant surface winds from the north wind direction.

A pedestrian said that the temperatures in the city were expected to drop in the coming days.

"This year, the winters have come late so we are expecting it to stay till late next year. The temperature has decreased and we can expect it to decrease more in the coming days," said the pedestrian.

Delhi winters pose a hard time to the poor localites of the city with no accommodation and shelter to stay in.

"The people who take shelter outside AIIMS are the ones who battle the cold weather. It is really tough for them. The temperature will decrease more and it will become more difficult for them. People should take precaution and take care of their body temperatures during these weather conditions," said another pedestrian.

Amidst the cold weather, Air Force personnel were seen rehearsing for the 78th Republic Day at Kartavya Path. On Tuesday, the minimum temperature recorded in the city was 5 degree Celsisus, as per IMD.

GRAP stage IV measures have been in effect in the entire NCR since December 16 after the deterioration in air quality. This decision came after Delhi's AQI surpassed the 400 mark. On Monday night, the AQI was reported as 399 at 9 PM and crossed into the severe zone at 401 by 10 PM.