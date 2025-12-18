Delhi AQI 'Very Poor': As Thick Smog Blankets National Capital, Delhi Airport Issues Advisory

New Delhi: The Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) in the national capital on Thursday morning issued a passenger advisory amid dense fog conditions, warning that Low Visibility Procedures (LVP) were in force even as flight operations continued normally.

In a travel advisory issued at 4.30 am, Delhi Airport authorities informed passengers that foggy conditions had reduced visibility levels, prompting the implementation of LVP to ensure safe aircraft operations. However, officials clarified that there was no major disruption to flight services at the airport at the time of the advisory.

"Low-visibility procedures are in progress at Delhi Airport. All flight operations are presently normal. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information," the advisory posted on X.

Airport authorities urged travellers to remain in touch with their respective airlines for the latest updates on departures and arrivals.

The advisory comes as Delhi continues to experience dense fog and poor air quality, which have reduced visibility in the early morning hours and disrupted air traffic at the airport.

Delhi Air Quality 'Very Poor' With AQI Over 370

Large parts of the capital were blanketed by a dense layer of toxic smog, significantly reducing visibility and causing discomfort for residents. RK Puram was shrouded in thick smog, with an AQI of 374, placing it in the 'very poor' category, according to CPCB.

A thick layer of smog also engulfed areas around Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, with an AQI reported to be 349, placing the area in the 'very poor' category. The AQI around the Najafgarh area was a bit low, and reported to be 284, though it was surrounded by a toxic smog as well, according to the CPCB data.

CAQM (Commission for Air Quality Management) has invoked all GRAP Stage-IV measures in Delhi-NCR to control pollution levels in the capital.

A thick layer of fog also blanketed the city of Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh.

According to AQI categorisation, 0-50 is 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor', and 401-500 'severe'.

Earlier, the Commission for Air Quality Management in NCR and Adjoining Areas (CAQM) deployed 19 teams for a road-inspection drive on December 12.

This drive was conducted as part of the Commission's ongoing monitoring and enforcement under the statutory framework and provisions of the extant GRAP. According to the release, a total of 136 road stretches within the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) jurisdiction were inspected across Delhi.

According to the final compiled data, 15 road stretches exhibited high visible dust levels, 38 showed moderate dust, 61 recorded low dust intensity, and 22 stretches had no visible dust. Road stretches with accumulation of MSW and C&D waste were reported to be 55 and 53, respectively. 6 stretches were reported to have evidence of MSW/ Biomass burning, the release said.

The above observations clearly indicate gaps and recurring negligence in the maintenance of the affected stretches. It highlighted the need for DDA to enhance operational efficiency and implement prompt corrective measures through consistent, timely dust-mitigation interventions. The agency also needs to improve compliance across all road stretches for MSW/Biomass burning, it was highlighted.