Delhi Assembly Polls: Election Commission May Announce Dates On Tuesday, Voting Likely In February

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India (ECI) may announce the date of the Delhi Assembly elections on Tuesday. According to the sources, the polls may take place in the second week of February. The elections for the 70 Assembly constituencies in Delhi are due to be held in February this year. There is a triangular assembly poll battle between the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress. However, the main fight is between Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP and JP Nadda's BJP.

The BJP, out of power in Delhi since 1998, has pulled all the stops to win the polls and replace AAP which has been dominating since 2013. In the last two Assembly elections in 2015 and 2020, the AAP routed the BJP restricting it to three and eight seats, respectively. On the other hand, Congress drew nil in the last two elections as AAP's emergence hurt the grand old party most as its core voters shifted to the ruling party.