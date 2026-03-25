Delhi Assembly Receives Fresh Bomb Threat, Mail Sent To Speaker's OSD

A threat mail allegedly targeting the Speaker's Officer on Special Duty (OSD) and the state assembly has been received, raising serious security concerns.

The email reportedly warned of a bomb threat to the legislative premises. This is the second bomb threat received in two days.

Previously, on Tuesday, the Delhi Legislative Assembly and its Speaker Vijender Gupta received fresh threats via email, warning of a potential bombing at the Assembly premises.

According to officials, the Vidhan Sabha Metro Station, located near the Assembly, also received a similar threat. The threatening emails were sent early on Tuesday, with one reaching the Speaker's account at 7:49 AM and another to the Assembly's official email account at 7:28 AM.

Advertisement

The emails mention several leaders, including Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Sandhu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, and Cabinet Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa.

Following the threat, a sniffer dog squad was deployed at the Assembly to inspect the premises and ensure security. Investigations are underway to trace the origin of the threats.

Advertisement

On Tuesday, Delhi Assembly Deputy Speaker Mohan Singh Bisht assured that the session would continue despite a threatening email warning of a possible bombing at the Assembly premises.

"Only crazy people give such threats. We should not take it lightly, and the security will be very tight since this is an Assembly session. We will not be afraid of the threats; the session will go on," Bisht said.

BJP MLA Karnail Singh also reassured the public, stating, “Everything is safe and secure, there is no reason to worry.”

"It was a hoax. Everything is safe, we are going for the meeting," said BJP MLA Anil Goyal.