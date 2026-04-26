Delhi Assembly to Meet for Special One-Day Session on Tuesday Amid Heightened Security Protocols

New Delhi [India], April 26 (ANI): The Delhi Legislative Assembly on Sunday announced that it will commence a One-Day Special Session on Tuesday, April 28, at 11:00 AM at the Old Secretariat.

According to a press release by the Delhi Legislative Assembly Secretariat, Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta made this announcement. After getting the approval of the Delhi Lieutenant Governor, the notification has been issued in this regard to summon the Fifth Session of the Eighth Legislative Assembly.

In a related development, Vijender Gupta also shared that the LG has prorogued the Fourth Session of the Eighth Legislative Assembly with immediate effect. This formal order brings an official end to the prolonged Sessions that had been ongoing, allowing for a structured transition into the new session.

To facilitate the upcoming business, the Delhi Legislative Assembly Secretariat has finalised all necessary arrangements to ensure the smooth and uninterrupted conduct of the proceedings.

In light of recent bomb threats, the Secretariat has significantly bolstered security protocols across the premises. Tight security measures and a comprehensive safety net have been established at the Old Secretariat to safeguard the members and staff during the session.

Earlier on Saturday, the Delhi Assembly Speaker called upon students to play a key role in building a "Viksit Bharat" by 2047, stressing that education must be complemented by strong character and values.

Speaking as Chief Guest at the annual prize distribution ceremony of PGDAV College (Morning), University of Delhi, Gupta said the responsibility of shaping the nation in its centenary year of independence would rest with the younger generation. The programme was held at the New Auditorium, PGDAV College (Morning), Nehru Nagar.

"When India marks 100 years of independence, the responsibility of the nation will rest with your generation. A Viksit Bharat cannot be built by degrees alone; it requires both education and character -- education shows the path, but character gives the strength to remain on it," Gupta said.

Addressing students and faculty, the Speaker said that PGDAV College is not merely an institution, but a living embodiment of the legacy of Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati, whose call to return to foundational values continues to guide generations.

Gupta emphasised that as India moves towards 2047, the vision of a Viksit Bharat will be shaped by the present generation, and recalled Swami Vivekananda's view that education is the manifestation of the perfection already within an individual, stressing that true learning must awaken the human being within.

Speaker Gupta further urged students to dream big while building strong foundations, noting that the higher a tree grows, the deeper its roots must be. He called upon them not to fear failure but to fear dishonesty, observing that failure teaches, but dishonesty stays for a lifetime.

Meritorious students were felicitated for their academic achievements, with the Speaker congratulating the award recipients and noting that such recognition reflects not only academic excellence but also discipline, perseverance and sustained effort. He observed that behind every accomplishment lies the guidance of teachers and the support of families, and expressed confidence that the students would contribute meaningfully to the nation's progress in the years ahead.