New Delhi: A 48-year-old auto rickshaw driver was killed and two passengers travelling in the vehicle sustained serious injuries after a recklessly driven car rammed with the auto head-on near Tolstoy Road in New Delhi, police on Thursday said.

The police said that they have arrested the accused from the spot and started further investigation into the matter.

Complainant Mohan, who was passenger of the auto rickshaw, told police that he along with his wife were going to a dialysis centre in Hauz Khas.

"My wife is getting treatment and I was taking her for dialysis in Hauz Khas. At around 5.45, I booked this auto rickshaw who is my known and stay close to my house," read the FIR.

He further said that when they neared Tolstoy Road, a recklessly driven cab coming from India Gate to KG Marg rammed the auto head-on.

"Our auto got overturned and we all three received serious injuries. However the cab driver stopped his vehicle and asked us about our health," read the FIR.

The complainant further told police that he they were rushed to LNJP Hospital for treatment.

"We have registered an FIR under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 337 (whoever causes hurt to any person by doing any act so rashly or negligently as to endanger human life), and 304-A (causing death by negligence) after recording the statement of the victim. We have arrested the accused, who received minor injuries. Further investigation into the matter has been started," a senior police officer said.

With inputs from PTI.