Delhi: Bangladeshi National Residing Illegally for 3 Years Arrested, Deported

New Delhi [India], January 5 (ANI): Delhi Police, during a verification drive on Saturday, apprehended a Bangladeshi national residing illegally in the South West District of the national capital for the past three years, police officials said.

The accused, identified as Md Sahidul Islam, was taken into custody by the Palam Village Police Station and subsequently handed over for deportation to Bangladesh through the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO).

According to the police, the accused failed to produce valid documents and admitted to being an illegal migrant. He was also found to be in possession of photocopied documents from Bangladesh.

The verification drive was conducted to identify 'illegal immigrants' from Bangladesh, following orders from Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, said Madhup Tiwari, Special Commissioner of Police (Law and Order).

Earlier, two Bangladeshi nationals illegally residing in Delhi since 2012 were apprehended by the Safdarjung Enclave Police Station during the drive on Thursday.

The two, identified as 54-year-old Liyacat and his 39-year-old wife, Nasreen, were deported to Bangladesh through the FRRO.

Meanwhile, another two Bangladeshi nationals who had been illegally residing in the national capital were apprehended and deported by the Delhi Police during two separate verification drives by the South West District Police.

One of the illegal immigrants was identified as Lovely Khatoon Islam, a resident of Shankar Pur, Rajshahi, Bangladesh, who had been living here in Delhi for the past four years.

In another drive launched by the staff of the Vasant Kunj South Police Station, another illegally residing Bangladeshi national was apprehended and deported to Bangladesh. The illegal immigrant identified as Md Bablu, a resident of Demra village in Dhaka, Bangladesh, was deported to Bangladesh through the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO).

This operation underscores the South West District Police's zero-tolerance approach to illegal immigration and commitment to upholding the rule of law. (ANI)

