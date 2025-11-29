Delhi Blast Case: NIA Court Extends Custody of Four Accused for 10 Days

New Delhi: A Special National Investigation Agency (NIA) court at Patiala House Court on Saturday extended the NIA custody for 10 days of Dr Muzammil Shakeel Ganai of Pulwama (J-K), Dr Adeel Ahmed Rather of Anantnag (J-K), Dr Shaheen Saeed of Lucknow (U.P), and Mufti Irfan Ahmad Wagay of Shopian (J-K) in the Delhi blast case.

They were produced before the court today after the expiration of their NIA custody.

Principal District and Sessions Judge (Special NIA judge) Anju Bajaj Chandana extended the NIA custody of the accused persons for 10 days in a closed court room hearing.

NIA had sought further remand of the accused persons to investigate the Delhi Blast case and ascertain their role in it.

Advertisement

Three other accused were also produced before the court in relation to some legal requirements, as per sources.

The NIA had stated in a press release that it had arrested four more prime accused involved in the November 10 blast outside the Red Fort in Delhi, taking the total number of arrests in the case to six.

Advertisement

The four accused were taken into custody by NIA in Srinagar, Jammu & Kashmir, on production orders from the District Sessions Judge, Patiala House Court, the agency had said.

NIA also said that it had earlier arrested two other accused - Amir Rashid Ali, in whose name the car used in the blast was registered, and Jasir Bilal Wani alias Danish, who had provided technical aid to the terrorist involved in the deadly attack. Their interrogation is continuing as part of NIA's efforts to unravel the complete terror conspiracy in the case.

The anti-terror agency, which was handed over the investigation by the Union Home Ministry, Government of India, soon after the attack, is working closely with various state police forces to track and arrest every member of the terrorist module involved in the carnage.