Delhi Blast Case: NIA Court Sends Accused Yasir Ahmed Dar in Judicial Custody After Interrogation

New Delhi: A special NIA court at Patiala House on Monday remanded Yasir Ahmed Dar to judicial custody till January 16. He was produced before the court after expiry of his NIA custody. He was arrested last month by the NIA. The accused was produced before the court amid heavy security.

Principal District and Session Judge (Special NIA Judge) Anju Bajaj Chandana remanded Dar in judicial custody after hearing submissions of counsel for the agency. The court held the hearing in a closed room. On December 36, the court had extended the custody of Dar.

A total of 15 people were killed and over two dozen others injured in the Delhi blast that occurred around 7 pm on November 10 in a moving Hyundai i20 car driven by one alleged suicide bomber, Umar Un Nabi.

NIA has forensically established the identity of the deceased driver of the vehicle-borne IED as Umar Un Nabi, a resident of Pulwama district and assistant professor in the General Medicine Department at Al Falah University at Faridabad. The anti-terror agency has also seized another vehicle belonging to Nabi.

The vehicle is being examined for evidence in the case, in which NIA has so far examined 73 witnesses, including those injured in the blast that rocked the national capital. Working in close coordination with Delhi Police, Jammu and Kashmir Police, Haryana Police, Uttar Pradesh Police and various sister agencies, the NIA is continuing its investigation across states.